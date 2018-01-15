Celtic Target Jack Rodwell In Stand-Off Over Sunderland Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic target Jack Rodwell is ready to leave Sunderland, but is likely to be looking for a payoff from the Black Cats, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Rodwell is claimed to currently be in a stand-off situation with the Championship strugglers, who have offered to terminate his contract and allow him to leave the Stadium of Light on a free transfer.











The former Everton man is keen to leave Sunderland, but it is claimed that he is likely to be looking for a payoff to do so as he has 18 months remaining on a contract which pays £70,000 per week.



Rodwell has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, who are reportedly monitoring his situation at the Stadium of Light closely.





The 26-year-old has played just 104 minutes of Championship football for Sunderland so far this term.