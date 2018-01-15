Derby County Offering Chris Martin To Clubs But Leeds United Unlikely To Bite

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign Derby County striker Chris Martin, but a deal is unlikely due to the player's wage packet at Pride Park.



The Whites have been linked with bringing in another striker during the current transfer window after struggling to replace Chris Wood, who was sold to Burnley in the summer.











Derby are touting Martin around in a bid to offload him and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, did offer the striker to Leeds.



But Martin's wages would smash Leeds' salary structure and thus a deal for the hitman to head to Elland Road is considered unlikely.





Martin, 29, spent last term on loan at Fulham and scored ten goals in the Championship for the Cottagers.