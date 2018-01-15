FA Confirms Three-Game Ban For Leeds United’s Eunan O’Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has been suspended for three matches.



O’Kane was sent off in the 38th minute of the Whites’ 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town last Saturday.











The 27-year-old headbutted Ipswich Town’s Jonas Knudsen and the FA has banned the Leeds United star for three games.



As a result, O’Kane will miss Leeds’ next three Championship clashes, against Millwall, Hull City and Cardiff City respectively.





The Yorkshire giants, who are currently seventh in the Championship table, will reportedly not appeal the decision.

Leeds are already without Samu Saiz, who is serving a six-game ban for spitting at a Newport County player in an FA Cup encounter earlier in the month.



O’Kane has thus far made 23 league appearances for Leeds in the present campaign, setting up three goals.



The Ireland international was snapped up by the Elland Road outfit from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016.

