Focus On Ourselves – Paul Pogba Urges Further Wins After Man Utd Beat Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Pogba insists Manchester United must focus on themselves and not Manchester City, after sweeping Stoke City aside 3-0 at Old Trafford this evening.



It took just nine minutes for Jose Mourinho's men to take the lead at Old Trafford when Antonio Valencia struck and Stoke were in all sorts of trouble when Anthony Martial made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.











Manchester United were dominant and killed off any faint Stoke comeback hopes when Romelu Lukaku scored in the 72nd minute.



The contest then fizzled out with the visitors no danger to the Red Devils and Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table was cut to 12 points.





Pogba was pleased with what he saw from his side on home turf and told Sky Sports: " To be honest we are playing very well at the moment, I am more forwards and have more freedom to attack.