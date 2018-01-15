XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 22:12 GMT

Focus On Ourselves – Paul Pogba Urges Further Wins After Man Utd Beat Stoke

 




Paul Pogba insists Manchester United must focus on themselves and not Manchester City, after sweeping Stoke City aside 3-0 at Old Trafford this evening.

It took just nine minutes for Jose Mourinho's men to take the lead at Old Trafford when Antonio Valencia struck and Stoke were in all sorts of trouble when Anthony Martial made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.




Manchester United were dominant and killed off any faint Stoke comeback hopes when Romelu Lukaku scored in the 72nd minute.

The contest then fizzled out with the visitors no danger to the Red Devils and Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table was cut to 12 points.
 


Pogba was pleased with what he saw from his side on home turf and told Sky Sports: "To be honest we are playing very well at the moment, I am more forwards and have more freedom to attack.

"Our performance was very positive. I can use my ability more, my power, I can shoot and make assists. It suits me more."

The Manchester United star though is keen for the Red Devils to only focus on themselves as they try to close the gap to Manchester City, while he admits that his side have already dropped a lot of points.

"Man City are in front of us, we always want to catch them.

"It was good that they lost but we have to think about ourselves.

"We have to win games, we have lost a lot of points", he added.
 

 