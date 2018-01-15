Go And Beat Millwall – Leeds Legend Calls For Whites To Avenge Den Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray thinks Leeds United’s upcoming game against Millwall on Saturday is a great opportunity for the Whites to avenge their loss at the Den earlier in the season.



Leeds, who started the season in great fashion, suffered their first defeat of the campaign after going down 1-0 at Millwall in mid-September.











Thomas Christiansen’s team have since struggled for consistency and presently find themselves in seventh spot in the Championship table.



And Gray, whose former team were edged out 1-0 by Ipswich Town at the weekend, has urged the Yorkshire giants to beat the Lions at Elland Road on Saturday.





The 69-year-old went on to add that Leeds could move into the top six again if they manage to beat Millwall, with Gray underlining the importance of the Whites winning their home matches.

“It was a game where we never performed, it was 1-0, but it could have been anything”, Gray told LUTV, when asked about Leeds’ meeting with Millwall earlier in the season.



“It was a disappointing performance from us, but it’s an opportunity to put that result right.



“Go and win the game next week and as I’ve said many times before – win your home games and you’ll be there.



“If we beat Millwall, we will probably bounce back into the top six.”



Leeds have failed to win in their last four matches in all competitions, losing three of them.

