X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 22:22 GMT

Great For Whoever Has Alexis Sanchez – Jose Mourinho As Man Utd and Chelsea Battle

 




Jose Mourinho is coy on Manchester United's chances of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal amid speculation they are fighting Chelsea for the forward's signature.

Manchester City have dropped out of the running for Sanchez following Manchester United's offer for the Chile international; the Citizens feel the outlay is too much for a player who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.




It is now claimed Chelsea are the ones offering opposition to Manchester United for Sanchez, but Mourinho insists he has no update on the status of the swoop.

He does admit though that whichever club have Sanchez when the transfer window slams shut will have a good player on their hands.
 


"No news on Alexis Sanchez, he is an Arsenal player, if he stays it's great for Arsenal", Mourinho told the BBC following his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City.

"If he comes to us, great for us, if he goes to another club, great for them."

Manchester City failed with a £60m bid for Sanchez last summer as Arsenal were unwilling to let the Chilean go without securing a replacement.

The Gunners have this month been linked with Bordeaux forward Malcom and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Sanchez.
 