Great For Whoever Has Alexis Sanchez – Jose Mourinho As Man Utd and Chelsea Battle

Jose Mourinho is coy on Manchester United's chances of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal amid speculation they are fighting Chelsea for the forward's signature.



Manchester City have dropped out of the running for Sanchez following Manchester United's offer for the Chile international; the Citizens feel the outlay is too much for a player who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.











It is now claimed Chelsea are the ones offering opposition to Manchester United for Sanchez, but Mourinho insists he has no update on the status of the swoop.



He does admit though that whichever club have Sanchez when the transfer window slams shut will have a good player on their hands.





" No news on Alexis Sanchez, he is an Arsenal player, if he stays it's great for Arsenal", Mourinho told the BBC following his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City.