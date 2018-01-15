XRegister
06 October 2016

15/01/2018 - 12:48 GMT

If You Want To Pick Holes – Former Liverpool Star On Negatives Of Win Over Man City

 




Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has picked out the negatives from the Reds’ performance in their stunning 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s team looked set to annihilate Manchester City after going 4-1 up by the 68th minute, but two late goals from the Citizens meant it was a nervy finish at Anfield.




Manchester City’s equaliser towards the end of the first half was also a result of poor defending, with Joe Gomez failing to deal with Leroy Sane, whose shot beat Liverpool custodian Loris Karius at the near post.

And McAteer, who explained that Liverpool’s performance against Manchester City was not a flawless one, however insisted that every Reds player was brilliant as they handed the Citizens their first domestic defeat of the season.
 


“Every Liverpool player was outstanding”, he said on LFC TV.

“There were a few mistakes by a couple of players, but that’s going to happen in these games.

“But thankfully, they didn’t prove costly.

“I think overall it was a brilliant performance was Liverpool.

“Again, if you want to be negative, the last five minutes of the game where we conceded two.

“The Gomez mistake and the Karius mistake [for the first goal] – you can pick holes in the performance.

“But I think overall you have to give it to the lads, they were brilliant.”

Liverpool, who leapfrogged Chelsea into third position in the Premier League table, are next up against relegation-threatened Swansea City on Monday.
 