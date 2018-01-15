Inter Deal-Maker To Fly To Spain To Finalise Talks For Liverpool Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter technical director Piero Ausilio is to fly to Spain on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Barcelona officials as the Nerazzurri chase Liverpool linked midfielder Rafinha.



The Serie A giants are keen to make additions in the current transfer window, but have been careful to only chase low-cost options.











According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Ausilio is to fly to Spain and discuss a deal for Rafinha with Barcelona, with the main sticking point likely to be the purchase price set in a loan deal.



Rafinha has been keen to secure regular playing time and may feel his prospects are better at Inter than Barcelona.





Liverpool have been linked with Rafinha and it was suggested before Philippe Coutinho's sale that Jurgen Klopp could look to ask for the midfielder to be included in the deal.