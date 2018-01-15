XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 13:08 GMT

Inter Deal-Maker To Fly To Spain To Finalise Talks For Liverpool Linked Midfielder

 




Inter technical director Piero Ausilio is to fly to Spain on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Barcelona officials as the Nerazzurri chase Liverpool linked midfielder Rafinha.

The Serie A giants are keen to make additions in the current transfer window, but have been careful to only chase low-cost options.




According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Ausilio is to fly to Spain and discuss a deal for Rafinha with Barcelona, with the main sticking point likely to be the purchase price set in a loan deal.

Rafinha has been keen to secure regular playing time and may feel his prospects are better at Inter than Barcelona.
 


Liverpool have been linked with Rafinha and it was suggested before Philippe Coutinho's sale that Jurgen Klopp could look to ask for the midfielder to be included in the deal.

It is unclear whether the Reds are still interested in the Barcelona man.

The 24-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Barcelona, but had a spell on loan at Celta Vigo in the 2013/14 campaign.

Rafinha has represented both Spain and Brazil at youth international level, while representing the Selecao on the senior stage, with two caps to his name so far.
 