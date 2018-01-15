Juventus Let Agents of Manchester United Target Mesut Ozil Know Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are not interested in signing Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil, it has been claimed.



Ozil’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and with only a matter of months left to run on his deal, the German looks unlikely to sign fresh terms with the Gunners.











Manchester United have been linked with signing Ozil for free next summer, but there have also been suggestions that he could move to Old Trafford in January.



Barcelona and Juventus too have been credited with showing interest in the 29-year-old, who has scored four goals and set up five more in 18 Premier League games this season.





However, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus’ hierarchy have informed Ozil’s representatives that they are not keen to sign the former Real Madrid man.

It is believed that the Italian giants do not consider Ozil a necessity at the moment.



With Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United, it is likely that Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium this season, especially with Juventus also cooling their interest in him.



Ozil was not in Arsenal's squad along with Sanchez for their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

