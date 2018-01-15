Leeds United Not Looking To Sign Sought After Championship Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not looking to re-sign Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton, it has been claimed.



The Whites have been linked with making a move for Clayton, who joined the Yorkshire giants from Manchester City’s reserves in 2010 before joining Huddersfield Town two years later.











The 29-year-old was snapped up by Middlesbrough from the Terriers in the summer of 2014, with the former England Under-20 international turning out 152 times for Boro.



Clayton has thus far made 16 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough in the present campaign and is reportedly wanted by a host of Championship outfits.





Besides Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Cardiff City, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have been credited with showing interest in Clayton.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are not looking at the prospect of bringing Clayton back to Elland Road.



Clayton, who played 50 games for Leeds between 2010 and 2012, scoring six times and providing seven assists, is contracted with Middlesbrough until 2021.



With so many Championship teams interested in Clayton’s services, it remains to be seen if he remains at the Riverside Stadium beyond the transfer window.

