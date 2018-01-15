XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/01/2018 - 12:44 GMT

Leeds United Not Looking To Sign Sought After Championship Midfielder

 




Leeds United are not looking to re-sign Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton, it has been claimed.

The Whites have been linked with making a move for Clayton, who joined the Yorkshire giants from Manchester City’s reserves in 2010 before joining Huddersfield Town two years later.




The 29-year-old was snapped up by Middlesbrough from the Terriers in the summer of 2014, with the former England Under-20 international turning out 152 times for Boro.

Clayton has thus far made 16 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough in the present campaign and is reportedly wanted by a host of Championship outfits.
 


Besides Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Cardiff City, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have been credited with showing interest in Clayton.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are not looking at the prospect of bringing Clayton back to Elland Road.

Clayton, who played 50 games for Leeds between 2010 and 2012, scoring six times and providing seven assists, is contracted with Middlesbrough until 2021.

With so many Championship teams interested in Clayton’s services, it remains to be seen if he remains at the Riverside Stadium beyond the transfer window.
 