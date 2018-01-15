Leeds United Prefer Championship Striker To League One Hitman But Both Deals Tough

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would rather sign Jordan Hugill than Jack Marriott in their hunt for a striker, but both deals are difficult to do, it has been claimed.



The Whites have been linked with bringing in a striker in the winter transfer window as summer signing Pierre-Michel Lasogga has struggled to fill Chris Wood’s boots up front; the now Burnley man scored 30 goals for Leeds last season.











Thomas Christiansen’s side have been credited with showing interest in Preston North End striker Hugill and Peterborough hitman Marriott.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, although Leeds would prefer to sign Hugill over Marriott, both deals are unlikely to happen as the strikers in question are too expensive.





Leeds have employed a large number of scouts to take in as many games as possible and they have been watching the pair closely.

Hugill has been in fine form for Preston North End in the present campaign, scoring 10 times in 26 appearances in all competitions.



On the other hand, Marriott, who is also on the radar of Hull City, has banged in 23 goals in in 38 games for League One outfit Peterborough.



Lasogga, who was signed last summer on loan from Hamburg, has managed just five goals in 16 matches for Leeds.

