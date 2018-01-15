Man City End Alexis Sanchez Interest, Believe Chelsea and Man Utd Fighting For Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez and believe it is a straight fight between Chelsea and Manchester United for the wantaway Arsenal star.



The Citizens tried to sign Sanchez last summer, but Arsenal blocked his departure as they were unable to secure Thomas Lemar from Monaco as his replacement.











Manchester City have again been in the mix this month, but are unwilling to match the financial offer put forward by Manchester United, according to the BBC.



At current levels, Manchester City will not proceed with a bid to buy the Arsenal man.





It is also claimed that Chelsea are now firmly in the race for Sanchez and the Citizens believe the Chile forward will end up either at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford .