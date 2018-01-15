My Problem Is This – Former Leeds Star Worried By Promotion Rivals’ Momentum

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is concerned about the Whites' playoff rivals in the Championship gaining momentum while Thomas Christiansen's men have lost theirs.
Defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday means that Leeds have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions and although the Whites are only outside the playoff spots on goal difference, in seventh spot, the race for the top six has become congested.
Fulham are only one point off Leeds in eighth, while Middlesbrough and Preston North End are just two points further back, with Brentford three adrift of the Whites.
The situation concerns Whelan, who worries about other teams building momentum while Leeds are stuttering.
"My problem is the momentum is coming from below us, teams picking up points", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"Look at Fulham, they are starting to get on that roll now.
"If we'd been more consistent, ruthless, we probably would have bridged that gap by four or five points, playing teams that were there for the taking – and we've not managed to do it", Whelan added.
Leeds host Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday before a Tuesday night visit to Hull City.
The Whites then welcome Neil Warnock's Cardiff City to Elland Road at the start of February.