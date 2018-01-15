XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 12:34 GMT

Newcastle United Fail In Goalkeeper Bid

 




Newcastle United have met with frustration in their attempts to snap up Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has been desperate to make additions to his squad in the current transfer window and had zeroed in on the Slovakian custodian.




The Premier League club wanted to sign Dubravka on a loan deal, but Czech giants Sparta Prague are not willing to consent to his departure on a temporary basis.

It would appear the ball is now back in Newcastle's court and it remains to be seen whether they will revisit their interest in the 28-year-old.
 


The goalkeeper only joined Sparta Prague last year from Slovan Liberec, who he plied his trade for following a spell in Denmark at Esbjerg.

Dubravka is a Slovakia international and has so far won nine caps for his country.

Czech giants Sparta Prague are currently managed by former Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

They currently sit just fifth in the Czech top flight.
 