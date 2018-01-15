No Crystal Palace Bid For Celtic Striker Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have not yet made a bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The French hitman has been tipped to leave the Scottish champions for the right price and it was claimed in December that Premier League club Brighton had agreed a fee for his services.











Celtic rubbished those claims, but speculation over Dembele's future has not gone away, with Roy Hodgson's Eagles linked.



But so far Palace have not sent a bid to Celtic for the former Fulham man.





It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will slap an offer in for Dembele in an effort to take him to Selhurst Park this month.