No Crystal Palace Bid For Celtic Striker Yet

Crystal Palace have not yet made a bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
The French hitman has been tipped to leave the Scottish champions for the right price and it was claimed in December that Premier League club Brighton had agreed a fee for his services.
Celtic rubbished those claims, but speculation over Dembele's future has not gone away, with Roy Hodgson's Eagles linked.
But so far Palace have not sent a bid to Celtic for the former Fulham man.
It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will slap an offer in for Dembele in an effort to take him to Selhurst Park this month.
Hodgson has guided the Eagles up to 12th spot in the Premier League standings, with a five-point buffer over the relegation zone.
However, the former England boss is still looking to make additions to his squad over the course of this month's transfer window.