Not This Month – Liverpool Must Wait For Target’s Release Clause To Kick In

Liverpool will not be able to take advantage of AC Milan winger Suso’s release clause this month as it will only kick in next summer, it has been claimed.



The Reds have been linked with making a move for Suso in January as they identified their former player as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who departed for Barcelona earlier in the month.











Suso has been in fine form for AC Milan in the present campaign, scoring seven goals and registering nine assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.



Liverpool reportedly want to bring the Spaniard, who left the Merseyside giants for the Rossoneri in 2015, back to Anfield in the winter transfer window.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Suso’s €40m release clause will not be activated until next summer; the amount will increase to €50m if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League.

Suso’s present contract with AC Milan runs until 2022 and the Italian giants recently said that they will not part ways with the 24-year-old for even €80m.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool could still land the Spain international before the winter transfer window slams shut on 31st January.



Suso apparently has not ruled out the possibility of playing for the Reds this season.

