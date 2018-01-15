Rangers Fail With Bid For Northern Ireland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish giants Rangers have seen an offer of around £350,000 for Kilmarnock midfielder Jordan Jones rejected, with the sum offered falling short of Killie's valuation.



The 23-year-old still has 18 month left on his current contract and has been in fine form for Steve Clarke's side this season.











The Northern Ireland international has featured in a total of 25 matches for his team thus far this season, scoring three goals and has also set up three more for his team-mates.



Kilmarnock are tipped to ask for more with a fee of around £1m being discussed. Whether the Gers are going to go further to match the valuation remains to be seen.





Meanwhile Graeme Murty's side are also hopeful of concluding a loan deal for Norwich City defender Russell Martin within this week.

The veteran is expected to arrive in Glasgow on Tuesday to complete his medical and put pen-to-paper to a loan deal that would keep him at Ibrox until the end of the season.



Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is another player close to finalising his deal with the 22-year-old having his medical at the club on Sunday.



The Gers have already completed deals for Sean Goss from Queens Park Rangers and Jamie Murphy from Brighton, both arriving on loan.

