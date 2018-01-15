Rangers Rapidly Closing In On Defensive Reinforcement

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have agreed a loan deal with Norwich City for Russell Martin, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Gers, who appointed Graeme Murty as their manager until the end of the season, have already signed Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy this month as the former youth coach looks to reshape his squad for the second half of the season.











Rangers have been linked with making a move for Martin this month, with Murty knowing the defender from his days as a youth coach at Norwich.



And they are rapidly closing in on sealing the deal, as the Scottish giants have agreed a deal with the Canaries to sign their skipper on loan.





Martin, who has played five Championship games in the present campaign, will have his medical with Rangers on Tuesday.

It will be the first time the 32-year-old Scotland international will be playing his club football outside of England.



Martin, who has turned out more than 300 times for Norwich, is contracted with the Championship club until 2019.



The centre-back has 29 caps for Scotland to his name.

