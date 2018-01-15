We Can’t Afford To Lose Any More – Leeds United Legend Warns On Key Player Absences

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes it will be interesting to see if Leeds United dip into the January transfer window again, with the Whites currently without three of their important players.



While Samu Saiz is suspended for six games after he was sent off for spitting at a Newport County player in an FA Cup game earlier in the month, Luke Ayling has been ruled out until the end of the season following surgery on his ankle.











On the other hand, Eunan O'Kane has been slapped with a three-match ban after being sent off in Leeds United's 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon for an apparent headbutt on Jonas Knudsen.



And Gray, who feels Leeds cannot afford to lose any more players to injuries and suspensions, explained that he is curious to see if the Yorkshire giants to look to bring in more new players this month to negate the absence of the trio.





“You have lost three important players, you can’t keep losing players like that, especially if we look at the players who are out – they are big players for the football club”, Gray told LUTV.

“It will be interesting to see if Thomas [Christiansen] and the people around him can bring in players.



“I know it’s difficult in the January window, it’s always difficult.



“We just have to wait and see what’s available.



“But you can’t afford any more injuries and suspensions – there are some big games to be played between now and the end of February and against teams which are in and around us.”



Leeds have thus far made three signings in the January transfer window, bringing in Laurens De Bock, Aapo Halme and Yosuke Ideguchi.



Ideguchi has moved to Spain on loan, while Halme has linked up with the Under-23s, meaning De Bock is the only new first team face.

