15/01/2018 - 15:02 GMT

West Ham and Watford Track Udinese Schemer

 




West Ham United and Watford are tracking Udinese midfielder Antonin Barak.

A Czech Republic international, Barak has caught the eye with his performances for the southern Italian club and has been attracting interest from Inter.




Now he has Premier League suitors and, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, West Ham and Watford are closely tracking the 23-year-old.

Udinese only signed Barak last year, swooping to take him from Sparta Prague for €3m, but he has quickly hit the ground running in Italian football.
 


It remains to be seen how Udinese might react to bids from the Premier League pair, with Barak under contract at the club until 2022.

An attack-minded midfielder, Barak has scored seven goals in Serie A for Udinese so far this season and scored against suitors Inter in December.

Barak has scored an impressive five goals in just seven international appearances for the Czech Republic since making his debut in 2016.
 