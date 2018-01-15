Wolverhampton Wanderers Target Pops Onto Juventus Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti, it has been claimed.



The young Inter striker, who has progressed through the Nerazzurri’s youth system before making his first team debut for the club in December 2016, has been linked with a move to the Championship leaders.











Besides Wolves, Cagliari, Sassuolo, Corotone, Chievo and several Serie B clubs have been credited with showing interest in Pinamonti.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the 18-year-old is also on the radar of Italian champions Juventus.





But it is believed that Inter are not likely to sell on of their most promising youngsters to one of their main Serie A rivals, with the San Siro outfit keen to loan him out to enhance his development.

Pinamonti has thus far made four appearances for Inter, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.



Inter are likely to keep the talent unless a loan deal can be agreed.



Pinamonti, who is contracted with Inter until 2021, has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

