06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/01/2018 - 21:10 GMT

Yes, Definitely – Jason Cummings Wants Rangers To Activate Purchase Option

 




Jason Cummings has admitted that he would like Rangers to activate the purchase option contained in his loan agreement.

The former Hibernian striker is thrilled after joining the Gers on loan from English Championship side Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season and Rangers can buy him if he impresses.




Cummings was looking at a spell out of the team at Nottingham Forest under Aitor Karanka and is raring to get going north of the border, where he feels he has already proven he can score goals.

Asked on Rangers TV if he would like the Gers to activate the option to buy him, Cummings replied: "Definitely aye.
 


"It's such a massive club, it's a privilege to be here and I'm going to enjoy the six months, and I can't wait to get out there at Ibrox and play in the royal blue", he stressed.

"I am familiar with Scottish football, I've been up here and done it and scored a lot of goals.

"I know a good few of the boys at Rangers, so it's all good", the striker added.

Cummings scored 71 goals in 149 appearances during his time at Hibernian, while also providing his then team-mates with 23 assists.

At Forest the 22-year-old made 17 appearances and scored four goals, having been taken to the club by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton.
 