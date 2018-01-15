Yes, I’ve Been Told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Arsenal – Former Bundesliga Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says he has been told that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to join Arsenal this month.



The Gunners are preparing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and also appear to be set to lose Mesut Ozil at the end of the season when his contract runs out.











The north London side are aware of the need to make headline grabbing signings to replace the departing pair and Arsenal have been linked with Bordeaux forward Malcom and Borussia Dortmund hitman Aubameyang.



And former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft says he has spoken to a source in Germany who he counts as reliable and thinks the Gabon striker is off to Arsenal.





Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "Re: Aubameyang.