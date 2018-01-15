Yes, I’ve Been Told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Arsenal – Former Bundesliga Striker

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says he has been told that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to join Arsenal this month.
The Gunners are preparing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and also appear to be set to lose Mesut Ozil at the end of the season when his contract runs out.
The north London side are aware of the need to make headline grabbing signings to replace the departing pair and Arsenal have been linked with Bordeaux forward Malcom and Borussia Dortmund hitman Aubameyang.
And former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft says he has spoken to a source in Germany who he counts as reliable and thinks the Gabon striker is off to Arsenal.
Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "Re: Aubameyang.
"He trained today with Dortmund.
"But my normally reliable source in Germany tells me: "Yes! I think he will join the Gunners".
It is unclear just how much Arsenal might have to pay to get their hands on Aubameyang and whether the striker would be willing to join a club seemingly struggling under the management of Arsene Wenger.
Signing Aubameyang would be a coup for Arsenal, with the striker having netted 21 times in 23 games for Dortmund this term.