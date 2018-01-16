Alarm Bells Not Ringing At Juventus Over Emre Can Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are not worried about Liverpool midfielder Emre Can’s recent statements and are still confident of signing him on a free transfer in the summer.



The 23-year-old midfielder has insisted that he is still in talks with Liverpool over a new deal, which could replace his current contract that expires at the end of the season.











Juventus have been in negotiations with Can’s representatives for months and the two parties have more or less agreed the outlines of a five-year contract.



But the midfielder stressed that he has not been in any kind of talks with any club and is keen to end the season with Liverpool before taking a call on his future.





However, the comments have not unnerved Juventus and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the club hierarchy are not too alarmed by their target’s recent words.

They are still defining the fine print of the contract with Can’s representatives but Juventus are not willing to push hard at the moment as they feel it could spoil their relationship with Liverpool.



But the club are confident that Can will join the club next summer on a free transfer and despite the midfielder insisting that nothing has been agreed, the Italian champions are not worried at the moment.

