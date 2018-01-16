XRegister
06 October 2016

16/01/2018 - 22:19 GMT

Chelsea Lodge Enquiry For Liverpool and Newcastle United Linked Emerson Palmieri

 




Chelsea have lodged an enquiry for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Emerson Palmieri.

Roma are ready to cash in on the left-back, who is just feeling his way back after a long term injury, and the defender is attracting Premier League interest.




Liverpool are keen on Emerson, while he has also been linked with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are showing interest in Emerson and have made an enquiry about his availability in this month's transfer window.
 


Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to bulk out his squad and sees Emerson as another option in the left wing-back role.

Emerson is not commanding a regular starting spot at Roma and the Giallorossi see the defender as the man to sell to raise funds to chase other targets.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea choose to make a bid for the left-back and if they do so, whether they will be rivalled by Liverpool and Newcastle.

It had previously been suggested Emerson could move on from Roma in the summer.
 