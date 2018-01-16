Chelsea Lodge Enquiry For Liverpool and Newcastle United Linked Emerson Palmieri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have lodged an enquiry for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Emerson Palmieri.



Roma are ready to cash in on the left-back, who is just feeling his way back after a long term injury, and the defender is attracting Premier League interest.











Liverpool are keen on Emerson, while he has also been linked with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle.



Now, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are showing interest in Emerson and have made an enquiry about his availability in this month's transfer window.





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to bulk out his squad and sees Emerson as another option in the left wing-back role .