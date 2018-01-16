Claim From France: Henrikh Mkhitaryan To Arsenal Is Done

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, which will pave the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United soon, it has been claimed.



Following Manchester City’s withdrawal from the Sanchez chase, Manchester United became the leading contenders to sign the Chilean despite a late attempt from Chelsea.











The Red Devils are said to have agreed the terms of a contract with Sanchez and Mkhitaryan has been offered to Arsenal as part of a swap deal this month.



There were claims that the Armenia is yet to agree to join the Gunners and has been mulling his options, which was believed to be holding back Sanchez’s move to Manchester United.





However, it seems the logjam has been cleared as according to French-Armenian television presenter Thibaud Verziran, Mkhitaryan’s move to Arsenal is done.

The Armenian has agreed to join the Gunners and it will clear the path for Sanchez to move to Manchester United in the coming days.



Chelsea’s late entry is yet to have a considerable effect on spoiling Sanchez’s possible transfer to Manchester United.

