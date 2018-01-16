XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2018 - 16:36 GMT

Claim From France: Henrikh Mkhitaryan To Arsenal Is Done

 




Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, which will pave the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United soon, it has been claimed.

Following Manchester City’s withdrawal from the Sanchez chase, Manchester United became the leading contenders to sign the Chilean despite a late attempt from Chelsea.




The Red Devils are said to have agreed the terms of a contract with Sanchez and Mkhitaryan has been offered to Arsenal as part of a swap deal this month.

There were claims that the Armenia is yet to agree to join the Gunners and has been mulling his options, which was believed to be holding back Sanchez’s move to Manchester United.
 


However, it seems the logjam has been cleared as according to French-Armenian television presenter Thibaud Verziran, Mkhitaryan’s move to Arsenal is done.  

The Armenian has agreed to join the Gunners and it will clear the path for Sanchez to move to Manchester United in the coming days.

Chelsea’s late entry is yet to have a considerable effect on spoiling Sanchez’s possible transfer to Manchester United.
 