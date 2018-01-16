I Don’t Think So – Antonio Conte Cool On Chelsea Rivalling Man Utd For Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte is not sure whether Chelsea are trying to sign Manchester United target Alexis Sanchez in the winter transfer window.



Manchester City bowed out of the race for Sanchez on Monday and despite Manchester United being favourites, Chelsea have also reportedly made a late move for the winger.











Chelsea are said to be keeping their ears to the ground and are prepared to pounce if anything goes wrong in Manchester United's pursuit, but there are suggestions that the Old Trafford outfit have already agreed terms on a contract with the player.



And Conte is unsure whether Chelsea are really trying to sign the Arsenal winger this month.





The Chelsea boss also said that he is not keen to talk about the transfer market as he has already given his advice to the club hierarchy.

Asked if Chelsea are trying to sign Sanchez, Conte said in a press conference: “I don’t know but I don’t think so.”



Probed if he thinks Chelsea should try to sign the winger, he said: “About the transfer market I prefer to talk to the club and give an opinion and I repeat I don’t want to give my opinion on that.”



Manchester United are said to be prepared to make Sanchez the best paid footballer in the Premier League.

