I’ve Got A Headache – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Admits Team Dilemma

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has expressed his happiness with the performance of his team in the Florida Cup in the United States, and insists that he will now have a headache while selecting the starting eleven in their upcoming matches.



The Gers managed to find the back of the net five times in two games in Orlando with Andy Halliday, James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Josh Windass all adding to the scoresheet.











Two new signings Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy were also in action, both setting up goals for their team-mates against Corinthians.



The 43-year-old manager saw it all from the touchline and believes that the collective performance of the team has impressed him the most.





Murty also took time to speak about the need to have more good players in the squad who he believes will push the rest of the squad to improve continuously.

“I have more of an idea of what a headache I’ve got because I think everyone has brought something to the party here", Murty said in an interview with his club's official website.



“Everyone who played has added something to the collective and that is what we want, we want more good players in the squad pushing and improving the people around them and challenging for places.



“If we get that training will be better, games will be better and hopefully if we react in a positive way we can push ourselves to a higher place.”

