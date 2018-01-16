Jason Cummings Looking Forward To Playing With This Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Jason Cummings has insisted that he can see himself linking up well with Alfredo Morelos in attack.



The Gers announced the signing of the Scottish striker on a loan deal until the end of the season from Nottingham Forest on Monday; Rangers have an option to buy the former Hibernian man if he impresses during his stint at Ibrox.











On the other hand, Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki last summer, is currently the club’s top goalscorer this season, with the Colombian having thus far scored 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.



And Cummings is of the opinion that he will relish playing alongside Morelos as he believes he can form a nice strike partnership with the summer signing.





“That will be good and hopefully I can play up there with him”, Cummings told Rangers TV, when asked how much he is looking forward to playing with or competing against Morelos.

“He looks like the type of player I’d like to play with.



“He likes a goal himself, he’s strong, he’s young and I could see us linking up well.”



Cummings, who went on to add that he always wanted to play in an Old Firm derby, explained that he cannot wait to feature against Celtic.



“I love playing in bigger games, and the bigger the game is, it motivates me more”, he continued.



“There are a lot of big games in this league, especially the Old Firm games.



“Something I have always wanted to do since I can remember is to play in an Old Firm game and I can’t wait to be part of one.”



Cummings, who was snapped up by Nottingham Forest from Hibernian last July, managed four goals in 17 games for the Championship outfit.

