Leeds United End Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s Loan

Manchester United youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has returned to Old Trafford following a brief loan spell at Championship side Leeds United.



The 20-year-old joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal at the start of the 2017/18 season, but failed to make his mark at Elland Road, managing only six appearances during the first half of the season.











Borthwick-Jackson made it to Thomas Christiansen's starting eleven in the FA Cup third round match against Newport County on 7th January, though former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan had said that in spite of the selection, it was the beginning of the end for the youngster at the Championship club.



"I don't think it makes any difference. I think he's going to go back no matter what", Whelan had said on BBC Radio Leeds.





And now Whelan's claims have come true with the Peacocks sending the defender back to his parent club after terminating the loan agreement.

"Leeds United can confirm Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s loan spell has been ended early and the left-back has returned to Manchester United", a statement on the club's official website revealed.



Borthwick-Jackson could now be in contention for the Manchester United reserves in their next league match against Tottenham Hotspur on 29th January.

