06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/01/2018 - 15:51 GMT

Leeds United U23 Boss Wants Winning Mentality In Every Game

 




Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan has urged his side to have a winning mentality in every game, following their 2-1 loss to Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

The young Whites, who headed into the game at Alexandra Park on the back of two consecutive wins over Burnley and Hull City respectively, fell behind in the 17th minute, courtesy of Lewis Reilly’s goal.




There were no more goals in the first half as Mallik Wilks equalised for Leeds in 74th minute, but Reilly completed his brace seven minutes from time to hand the visitors their first loss of the year.

And Corberan, who feels Leeds should show a winning mentality in every match they play, called on his charges to learn from their loss against Crewe.
 


“At the end of the day, it was a bad result because we want to win every game”, he told LUTV.

“We are Leeds United and we have to have a winning mentality in every game.

“We have to learn from this as I don’t want to see my team lacking a winning mentality during the games.

“So we have to learn from this and we have to try and pick up points and I think these players can win a lot of games in the second half of the league.”

Leeds, who are next scheduled to play Huddersfield Town on Monday, currently find themselves in ninth spot in the league table with just 18 points from as many outings.
 