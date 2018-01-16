XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/01/2018 - 14:52 GMT

Leicester City Target “Not Insensitive” To Idea Of Playing In Premier League

 




Leicester City target Bouna Sarr has revealed that he is not deaf to the idea of playing in the Premier League.

The Foxes are keen to bring the Marseille attacker to the King Power Stadium in the current transfer window and even put forward a €3m bid to sign him.




Although Marseille knocked back Leicester’s offer, Claude Puel’s team have been tipped to return with a fresh bid for Sarr this month.

And the 25-year-old, who insisted that a move to the Premier League would interest him, however wants to honour his present contract with Marseille.
 


Sarr went on to add that the 2015/16 Premier League champions showing an interest in signing him is an encouraging sign for his future.

"For me, it's mostly a reward”, he was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe, when asked about Leicester's interest in him.

“It proves that I'm working well and it's encouraging for the future.

“If today I can arouse the interest of a club like this – I will not lie to you, I am not insensitive to this championship.

“But I prefer to focus on the contract I have to honour with Olympique de Marseille.”

Sarr, whose present contract with Marseille runs until the summer of 2020, joined the club from FC Metz in 2015.

He has thus far turned out 82 times for Marseille, scoring four times and setting up three goals.
 