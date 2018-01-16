XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/01/2018 - 16:00 GMT

Lets Push Celtic – Jason Cummings Sets Out Rangers’ Objectives

 




Jason Cummings has explained what Rangers should look to achieve this season, with the new Gers signing also revealing his own objectives.

The Gers, who are currently 11 points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, have signed Cummings on a loan deal until the end of the season from Nottingham Forest, with an option to buy the striker.




The 22-year-old only joined the Reds from Hibernian last summer and managed just four goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

Cummings earned his one and only senior cap for Scotland when he came on as a late substitute in the nation’s 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in a friendly last November.
 


And the former Hibernian man explained that while individually he will try to score as many goals as he can to get back into the Scotland squad, the Light Blues will attempt to cut Celtic’s lead at the top.

“Obviously as a team we want to push Celtic as much as we can”, Cummings told Rangers TV, when asked about his and the Gers’ objectives for the season.

“Personally, I want to get myself back into the Scotland squad as well.

“Hopefully I can do that, and I just want to score as many goals as I can as well.

“That’s the good thing about coming – everyone knows what I’ve got to offer – they know I will score goals, work hard for the boys and every time I go out there at Ibrox, I’ll give 110 per cent.”

During his last spell in Scotland, Cummings turned out 149 times for Hibernian, scoring 71 goals and setting up 23 more.
 