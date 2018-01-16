Ligue 1 Side Reject Bid For Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Brom Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Angers have now knocked back a bid of €16m for in-demand striker Karl Toko-Ekambi, who has been linked with Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Brom.



The French club are resolute in their desire to keep hold of the 25-year-old, who has netted ten times in 19 appearances in the French top flight this term.











Angers have already rebuffed an offer of €14m for Toko-Ekambi and now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have turned down a proposal of €16m.



It has not been revealed who made the bid for the striker.





He has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs, who would have the cash to put on the table in the form of a €16m offer .