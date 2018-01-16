Liverpool And Newcastle United Receive Boost In Full-Back Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Newcastle United’s chances of signing Emerson Palmieri have been boosted as Roma are hoping to sell the left-back to a Premier League club to earn more money, it has been claimed.



Emerson has recently returned to action after recovering from a serious knee injury, but he has struggled to hold onto his place in the Giallorossi team this season.











The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with the Italian giants reportedly ready to listen to offers for the full-back.



Besides Liverpool and Newcastle, Juventus and Inter have also been credited with showing interest in Emerson; the Bianconeri were seemingly arranging a €25m agreement to take the former Santos man to Turin.





But according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Roma are keen to sell Emerson to a Premier League club in the hope of making more money from the transfer.

It is believed that Liverpool are most interested in Emerson, whose present contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2021.



Emerson has managed just two appearances in all competitions for Roma in the present campaign.

