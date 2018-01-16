Liverpool Star Unhappy With Current Status, But Denies Fall Out With Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has revealed that he is unhappy with the goalkeeping rotation process at Liverpool, but denies having had a fall out with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



The Belgian international, who has mostly stood between the sticks for Liverpool in Premier League games this season, was dropped by Klopp for his side’s crunch clash against Manchester City at the weekend.











Loris Karius was the goalkeeper for Liverpool in that game at Anfield, with the hosts eventually winning the contest 4-3; Karius was at fault for the Citizens' first goal.



Mignolet also lost his place to Karius, who played in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage games in the present campaign, in league matches against West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in December.





And the former Sunderland custodian explained that while he is not happy with his situation at Liverpool, he said he has not had an argument with Klopp due to the rotation process.

"I have heard those rumours, but there is absolutely nothing in them”, Mignolet told Belgian broadcaster Sporza.



"10 days ago, after the game against Burnley, I had a conversation with Klopp.



“In the Christmas period we had rotated again and I felt that that was not a healthy situation for a goalkeeper.



"Klopp then told me that I would not be playing on Sunday, but of course I'm not happy with that, but no heavy words have come afterwards.



"Klopp told me that honestly and personally in that talk, of course I am not satisfied with that, but I always have to respect the trainer's decision.



“After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand and the situation has become clearer.”



Mignolet, who wants to play regularly, with it being a World Cup year, insisted that he cannot bear his present situation at Anfield for “too long.”



"I have been a captain three times this season, but because of the bizarre situation, I asked for an explanation after the match against Burnley", he continued.



"Then we played against Everton in the FA Cup after a long break, and the game which followed it was [against] Manchester City, so I had a premonition of what would happen and that turned out to be correct."



“I always try to stay calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations.



"But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best, I am 30 years old and the World Cup is coming.



“This situation cannot last too long, that is clear.



“I cannot say more about it. "

