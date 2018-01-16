Mauricio Pochettino Coy On Managerial Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is happy to be at the helm of the London-based club and has refused to speculate on the future of his career, insisting that he will go where football takes him.



The Argentine has impressed the football world with his impressive managerial performance with Spurs and has of late been linked with a move to take over at Real Madrid.











Liverpool great Jamie Carragher recently stated his view that the desire to win silverware could leave Pochettino to take the decision to leave Tottenham to join either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.



Pochettino on his part though says that he is perfectly content with his role in London and is not in the mood to speculate over his future.





"I am happy at Tottenham. My future is where football takes me", the manager told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Pochettino has been in charge of the Tottenham team since 2014, but has failed to win any silverware with the club thus far.



His side are currently placed fifth in the league table with 44 points from 23 matches and are also scheduled to take part in the round of 16 in the Champions League, against Juventus.

