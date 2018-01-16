Napoli Consider Unhappy Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet As Pepe Reina Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are considering unhappy Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet as a potential successor to Pepe Reina.



The Spanish custodian's contract with Napoli expires in the summer and the Serie A side are beginning to give serious thought to just who might come after Reina as the club's number 1.











According to Sky Italia, Mignolet's name is on Napoli's list of potential successors to Reina.



Mignolet is unhappy at Liverpool as he is consistently dropped from the side by boss Jurgen Klopp.





The Belgian played a key role in helping Liverpool to finish in the Premier League's top four last season, but has not seen a minute of Champions League football as Klopp has fielded Loris Karius in the competition .