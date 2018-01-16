Napoli Enter Race For Manchester United Linked Lucas Moura

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have entered the race for Manchester United target Lucas Moura, it has been claimed.



The winger has been heavily linked with leaving Paris Saint-Germain this month after falling down the pecking order at the at the Parc des Princes.











Lucas, who is keen to stay in Europe despite a lucrative offer from China, has managed to clock up just to clock up just 79 minutes over six appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.



Manchester United have been mooted to be Lucas’ preferred destination, with Tottenham Hotspur and Nantes also credited with showing interest in the Brazilian.





And according to Sky Italia, Lucas, whose present contract with PSG runs until 2019, is also on the radar of Napoli.

The Serie A leaders’ chase for Bologna’s Simone Verdi is set to end in disappointment, and as a result they have identified Lucas as an alternative to the Italian.



Napoli are considering an initial €3m loan move for Lucas, with an automatic purchase option of €25m if he plays a certain amount of matches.



Lucas, who joined PSG from Sao Paulo in January 2013, has 35 caps and four goals for Brazil to his name.

