XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Sam Byram Starts – West Ham Team vs Shrewsbury Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Shrewsbury Town
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

West Ham have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Shrewsbury Town at the London Stadium in an FA Cup third round replay this evening.

The clash between the two teams in the first game ended in a 0-0 draw, with West Ham counting themselves lucky to have left the New Meadow without defeat.




Hammers boss David Moyes knows a tie against either Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic is waiting for his men if they can beat Shrewsbury.

Moyes goes with Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he picks Sam Byram to slot in, along with Angelo Ogbonna, Reece Oxford and Reece Burke. Pedro Obiang brings experience to midfield, while Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini look to create for Toni Martinez.

If the Scot needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic.

 


West Ham United Team vs Shrewsbury Town

Hart, Byram, Burke, Ogbonna, Oxford, Masuaku, Cullen, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Martinez

Substitutes: Adrian, Zabaleta, Arnautovic, Noble, Haksabanovic, Samuelsen, Makasi
 