Sam Byram Starts – West Ham Team vs Shrewsbury Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Shrewsbury Town

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Shrewsbury Town at the London Stadium in an FA Cup third round replay this evening.



The clash between the two teams in the first game ended in a 0-0 draw, with West Ham counting themselves lucky to have left the New Meadow without defeat.











Hammers boss David Moyes knows a tie against either Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic is waiting for his men if they can beat Shrewsbury.



Moyes goes with Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he picks Sam Byram to slot in, along with Angelo Ogbonna, Reece Oxford and Reece Burke. Pedro Obiang brings experience to midfield, while Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini look to create for Toni Martinez.



If the Scot needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic.



West Ham United Team vs Shrewsbury Town



Hart, Byram, Burke, Ogbonna, Oxford, Masuaku, Cullen, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Martinez



Substitutes: Adrian, Zabaleta, Arnautovic, Noble, Haksabanovic, Samuelsen, Makasi

