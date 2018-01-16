XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2018 - 15:02 GMT

Serie A Side Still Keen On Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini

 




Bologna are still interested in Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, despite Simone Verdi rejecting a move to Napoli this month, it has been claimed.

The Rossoblu identified Gabbiadini as a possible replacement for Verdi, who was close to joining Napoli in the present transfer window.




Even though Verdi is expected to remain at Bologna for the rest of this season now, the Serie A outfit are still keen to sign Gabbiadini, according to Sky Italia.

But it is believed that the Italy international’s mooted transfer to Bologna is more likely to take place next summer.
 


Gabbiadini was snapped up by Southampton from Napoli in the 2017 January transfer window, with the 26-year-old making an instant impact for the Saints.

However, the Italian, whose present contract with Southampton runs until 2021, has struggled in the present campaign, scoring just three goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

During his time at Juventus, Gabbiadini spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan at Bologna.
 