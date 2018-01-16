XRegister
06 October 2016

16/01/2018 - 15:15 GMT

Serie A Side Won’t Rival Swansea City For Nicolas Gaitan

 




Inter are not interested in signing Swansea City target Nicolas Gaitan from Atletico Madrid, it has been claimed.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time in the present campaign and has been heavily linked with leaving the Spanish giants this month.




Inter were credited with showing interest in Gaitan, who has also appeared on the radar of Everton West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Swansea City have also been linked with making a move for the Argentine, with the Swans reportedly holding talks with Atletico Madrid to take Gaitan and Kevin Gameiro to the Liberty Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Gaitan, who has tasted just 518 minutes of action over 12 games in all competitions this season, is not in Inter’s sights.

It is believed that the prospect of a swap deal involving Gaitan and Inter’s Joao Mario did not excite the Serie A outfit.

It has been also suggested that Gaitan’s age and being a non-European player also played a part in Inter dropping out of the race for the former Benfica star, whom they feels is not tactically suited to Italian football.

It remains to be seen if Swansea City are successful in their attempts to sign Gaitan before the closure of the winter transfer window on 31st January.
 