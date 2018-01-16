Tottenham Hotspur Threatening To Rival Juventus For Teenage Korean Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Juventus target Kwang-Son Han.



The 19-year-old forward, who has been capped by North Korea at international level, is currently under contract at Cagliari, but is on loan with Perugia.











Juventus have taken note of Han's performances in the Italian second tier and are firm admirers of the teenage Korean, with the Bianconeri working on a deal.



However, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Serie A champions have been joined in their interest in Han by Premier League heavyweights Spurs.





Mauricio Pochettino's side are alive to Han's talents and could rival Juventus for his signature .