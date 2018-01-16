XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2018 - 23:17 GMT

We Have Obligation – Claude Puel Sends Strong Message On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Claude Puel has insisted that Leicester City cannot let Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Riyad Mahrez leave the King Power Stadium this month.

Mahrez has regularly been linked with a move away from Leicester and with the transfer window swinging back open this month speculation over the Algerian's future has again begun.




Liverpool have been claimed to see Mahrez as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, while Arsenal are expected to need to fill Alexis Sanchez's boots soon.

But Puel has indicated that Leicester have slammed the door shut on an exit for Mahrez as they have an obligation to keep hold of the Algeria international.
 


Asked by reporter Kirsty Edwards whether giving Mahrez the captain's armband on Tuesday night against Fleetwood was a hands-off sign, Puel said: "We have an obligation to keep the captain.

"It's not possible he can leave."

Mahrez played 81 minutes of Leicester's 2-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood at the King Power Stadium and next up for the Foxes in the fourth round is a trip to Peterborough United.
 