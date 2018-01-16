We Have Obligation – Claude Puel Sends Strong Message On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Claude Puel has insisted that Leicester City cannot let Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Riyad Mahrez leave the King Power Stadium this month.



Mahrez has regularly been linked with a move away from Leicester and with the transfer window swinging back open this month speculation over the Algerian's future has again begun.











Liverpool have been claimed to see Mahrez as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, while Arsenal are expected to need to fill Alexis Sanchez's boots soon.



But Puel has indicated that Leicester have slammed the door shut on an exit for Mahrez as they have an obligation to keep hold of the Algeria international.





Asked by reporter Kirsty Edwards whether giving Mahrez the captain's armband on Tuesday night against Fleetwood was a hands-off sign, Puel said: "We have an obligation to keep the captain.