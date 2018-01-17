Celtic In For Serbia International, Bid Lodged

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have tabled a €3m bid to sign Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic, but the Turkish giants are holding out for more, it has been claimed.



Tosic, who has heavily featured for Besiktas in the current campaign, making 23 appearances in all competitions, has been linked with a move to the Scottish giants this month.











Celtic have already signed a centre-back in the January transfer window when they snapped up Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig, but with Erik Sviatchenko re-joining FC Midtjylland on Tuesday, the Bhoys seemingly have room for one more defender.



And according to Turkish outlet Aksam, Celtic have put forward a bid of €3m for Serbia international Tosic, with Besiktas holding out for a further €1m.





If the Scottish champions meet the Turkish side's asking price then their bid will be accepted.

Although Tosic reportedly does not want to leave Besiktas, he may have to quit the Vodafone Arena if Celtic increase their bid for him.



West Ham United are also said to be interested in the 32-year-old, who counts Queens Park Rangers, Werder Bremen, Portsmouth and Real Betis amongst his former employers.

