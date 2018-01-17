Celtic Suffer Blow As Marvin Compper Out With Calf Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic fans will have to wait to see new signing Marvin Compper make his debut for the Bhoys as he has been struck down by injury.



The Scottish champions moved to sign Compper from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig earlier this month and he linked up with the club at their winter training camp in Dubai.











Compper reinforces boss Brendan Rodgers' options in defence, but the Northern Irishman has confirmed that the German will be out for between three and four weeks with a calf injury.



The Bhoys have just let one defender leave in the shape of Erik Sviatchenko, who has linked up with FC Midtjylland on loan.





As such, Compper's injuiry will be a blow to Celtic as they look to get back to business with the end of the Scottish winter break.