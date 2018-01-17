Henrikh Mkhitaryan Wants To Become Arsenal’s Best Paid Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to become the highest earner at Arsenal to agree to a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has agreed to join Manchester United and Mkhitaryan is being pushed to go in the opposition direction as part of the deal.











Sanchez will net £14m in wages, after tax, over the course of his contract at Manchester United and is waiting for Mkhitaryan to agree to move the other way.



The Armenia international is however yet to give the green light and it has been claimed he wants to come in at the top of Arsenal's earners if he is to agree to the switch.





Arsenal's interest in Mkhitaryan is being guided by the club's new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who took the midfielder to Borussia Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk .