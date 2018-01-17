XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 14:09 GMT

I Can’t Say Either Way – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Addresses Moussa Dembele’s Future

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he simply does not know whether striker Moussa Dembele will leave in this month's transfer window.

The Frenchman has been consistently linked with a number of clubs over recent weeks and in December it had been claimed Celtic had agreed a fee with Premier League side Brighton for his sale.




The Bhoys quickly denied agreeing to sell Dembele to the Seagulls, but bids may well come in for the hitman this month and Rodgers admits he is firmly in the dark on whether the former Fulham man will stay.

Asked about how confident he is Dembele will stay, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Press Association: "I can't say either way. You just never know.
 


"But at this moment in time Moussa is here and training", he continued.

"We shall see."

Celtic have Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard as options in attack, with Dembele having struggled to command a regular starting spot at Paradise in the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will keep hold of Dembele this month or look to cash in on the striker they signed from English Championship club Fulham in 2016.
 