XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/01/2018 - 21:18 GMT

I Could Return To Arsenal Through Front Door – Former Gunners Youngster Indicates Possibility

 




Ismael Bennacer has indicated he could well return to Arsenal in the future and suggested there are clauses in his deal at Empoli which could make it possible.

Arsenal sanctioned the departure of the midfielder in August last year and he joined Italian outfit Empoli in a bid to play regular first team football and continue his development.




The midfielder insists that he had belief he could force his way into the team at Arsenal, even after a warning from Arsene Wenger over the competition for places at the Emirates Stadium.

"According to Arsene Wenger, there were many players in midfield at the club. I know I could have claimed a place, even if it was difficult", he told Algerian magazine Le Buteur.
 


"After that, I did not want to take chances and waste more time. I wanted to play", he added.

And Bennacer indicated that Arsenal have a clause in the agreement with Empoli which would allow for a return to north London, which he is not ruling out happening one day.

"Who knows, maybe one day I will come back to Arsenal through the front door.

"There are several clauses in my contract.

"So there is a possibility that I will come back to Arsenal.

"Everything will depend on my development", the midfielder concluded.

Bennacer has made 19 appearances for Empoli in Serie B so far this season, providing two assists for his team-mates.
 