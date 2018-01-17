I Could Return To Arsenal Through Front Door – Former Gunners Youngster Indicates Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Ismael Bennacer has indicated he could well return to Arsenal in the future and suggested there are clauses in his deal at Empoli which could make it possible.



Arsenal sanctioned the departure of the midfielder in August last year and he joined Italian outfit Empoli in a bid to play regular first team football and continue his development.











The midfielder insists that he had belief he could force his way into the team at Arsenal, even after a warning from Arsene Wenger over the competition for places at the Emirates Stadium.



"According to Arsene Wenger, there were many players in midfield at the club. I know I could have claimed a place, even if it was difficult", he told Algerian magazine Le Buteur.





"After that, I did not want to take chances and waste more time. I wanted to play", he added.