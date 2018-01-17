I Know Brendan Rodgers Rates Him – St Mirren Boss Delighted With Capture of Celtic Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Mirren boss Jack Ross is of the opinion that the signing of Celtic youngster Mark Hill will give his side a different dimension, with the 41-year-old insisting that Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has high hopes for the midfielder.



Hill, who progressed through Celtic’s youth system, but is yet to make a first team appearance for the club, joined St. Mirren on a loan deal until the end of the season on Tuesday.











The 19-year-old signed a new deal with Celtic last summer which will keep him at the club until 2020 and he has impressed for the Bhoys’ development squad.



And Ross, who is relishing the prospect of working with Hill, explained that he is aware that Rodgers holds the teenager in high regard.





“I think Mark gives us something different”, the manager told his club’s official site.

“He’s dynamic, he’s powerful, probably a more naturally defensive type in the midfield which we’ve not really had this season.



"He’s a player I’ve been really impressed with whenever I’ve seen him and I know Brendan Rodgers has high hopes for him at Celtic.



"I’m excited to work with him and look forward to welcoming him to the group.”



Hill, who has represented Scotland up to Under-19 level, joined Celtic’s academy from Hamilton Academical in 2012.



His new employers currently occupy top spot in the Scottish Championship table.

